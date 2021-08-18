Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Redfin (RDFN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2021 – Redfin is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Redfin is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $63.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

7/29/2021 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Redfin is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -188.92 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.94. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,183 shares of company stock worth $8,525,824. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $697,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Redfin by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Redfin by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

