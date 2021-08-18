Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report sales of $140.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.10 million and the lowest is $130.15 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $72.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $527.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $551.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $535.84 million, with estimates ranging from $535.70 million to $535.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07).

Several brokerages recently commented on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 52,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.28. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.