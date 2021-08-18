Analysts Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Post $0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Fortive reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after acquiring an additional 455,917 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,365,000 after buying an additional 290,962 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.99. 20,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,980. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13.

Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

