Amy George Sells 4,892 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.04. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

