Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP David M. Silverman Sells 32,922 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:APH opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $829,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,787,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 932,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amphenol by 27.3% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 192,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

