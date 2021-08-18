Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP David M. Silverman Sells 32,922 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:APH opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $829,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,787,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 932,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amphenol by 27.3% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 192,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.
About Amphenol
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.
