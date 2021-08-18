Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after buying an additional 391,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 257,997 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 3,577,327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 303,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.