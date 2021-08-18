Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Up 6.7%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. 14,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,372,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

