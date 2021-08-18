Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 242,672 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,672 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seer were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEER. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.93. Seer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -12.01.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

