Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -75.87. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

