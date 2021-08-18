Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,647 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 420,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,300,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,869 shares of company stock worth $14,064,788. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TNET opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

