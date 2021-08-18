Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 59.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,536 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after buying an additional 2,469,975 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after buying an additional 664,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,301,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,543,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 377,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.