American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 889.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AWK opened at $181.39 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $181.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

