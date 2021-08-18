American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. lifted their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89. American International Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after purchasing an additional 387,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,808,000 after buying an additional 848,957 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

