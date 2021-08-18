American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Short Interest Down 49.0% in July

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the July 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
GNOW remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 9,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,649. American Caresource has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
American Caresource Company Profile
