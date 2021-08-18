American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Short Interest Down 49.0% in July

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the July 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GNOW remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 9,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,649. American Caresource has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get American Caresource alerts:

American Caresource Company Profile

American CareSource Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of urgent and primary care, and occupational healthcare services. The company owns healthcare centers that offer services for non-life-threatening medical conditions to young and middle-aged adults. It operates through Medac and GoNow Doctors tradenames.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Caresource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Caresource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.