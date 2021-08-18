Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $10.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.3% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $6,843,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $562,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 164,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,985. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

