Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,707 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.21. 119,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,464. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $230.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

