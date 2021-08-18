Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

