Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 347,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,066. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

