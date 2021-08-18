Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 1,356 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMZN opened at $3,241.96 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,481.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. United Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 94,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,777,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

