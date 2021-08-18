Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMADY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Erste Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

AMADY traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 49,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,886. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

