Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.260-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.48 million.Alteryx also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, reduced their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.73.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.52. 6,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,499. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

