Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.00. 1,489,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

