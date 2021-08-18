Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMX traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.62. 808,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,194. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $139.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.09.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Bank of America increased their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

