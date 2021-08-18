Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.45. 558,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,149. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

