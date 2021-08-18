Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.83. 4,551,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,181,469. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

