Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in July

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,259,200 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 6,994,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 167.0 days.

Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Alsea has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88.

Get Alsea alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alsea in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alsea from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.