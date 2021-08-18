Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.33

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

