Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 37,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,061. The company has a market capitalization of $213.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

