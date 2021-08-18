Alphacat Market Cap Hits $1.29 Million (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Alphacat has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $99,683.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alphacat has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00054109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00131385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00149068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,539.35 or 0.99947951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00893819 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

