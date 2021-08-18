Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €254.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €254.00 ($298.82) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €226.67 ($266.67).

Allianz stock opened at €198.70 ($233.76) on Wednesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company’s 50 day moving average is €209.49.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

