Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $61.56.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $61.82.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

