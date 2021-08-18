Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 29,594 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $28,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after acquiring an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,212 shares of company stock worth $9,848,765 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

NYSE:ABC opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.02.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

