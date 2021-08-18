Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $28.93 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Nutrien worth $28,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

NTR opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.66. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

