Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.92 Million Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,857,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Berry were worth $25,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRY. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of BRY opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $407.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

