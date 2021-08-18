Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 289,613 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of FirstEnergy worth $26,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,243,000 after acquiring an additional 999,434 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,236,000 after purchasing an additional 886,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

