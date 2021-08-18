Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 10,276 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Teledyne Technologies worth $25,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $455.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.24. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $301.76 and a twelve month high of $462.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

