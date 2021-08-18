Alley Co LLC Sells 453 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alley Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $236.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

