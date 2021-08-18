Alley Co LLC Has $885,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alley Co LLC reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

WEC stock opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

