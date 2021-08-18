Alley Co LLC Has $7.03 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

NYSE PG opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,411 shares of company stock valued at $70,053,725. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.