Alley Co LLC Buys 161 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alley Co LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.8% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after buying an additional 108,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $58,785,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $909.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $882.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $924.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

