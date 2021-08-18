Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $395,694.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.91. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

