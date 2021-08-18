Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) PT Lowered to $12.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.18% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
ALIM stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.69. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.25.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
Read More: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.