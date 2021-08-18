Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) PT Lowered to $12.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ALIM stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.69. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

