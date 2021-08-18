Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target Cut to $14.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $16.50 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.
ALIM stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 million, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.69. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
