Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of ANCTF remained flat at $$41.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.52. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $41.66.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
