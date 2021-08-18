Alien Worlds Trading 13% Lower This Week (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $237.41 million and $190.11 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00053210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00129814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00150276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,663.55 or 1.00003169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00885963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.23 or 0.06827321 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

