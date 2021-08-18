Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,555,000 after acquiring an additional 58,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,666,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alarm.com by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 282,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 78,621 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 12,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $1,029,625.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,772,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,119. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALRM. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

