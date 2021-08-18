Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.06. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Akouos by 458.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Akouos by 76.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Akouos by 63.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akouos during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Akouos by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

