Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. 3,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,983. The company has a market cap of $695.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.51. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $209,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,901 over the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 383,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 685,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,636,000 after buying an additional 261,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

