Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $187,900.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $187,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $209,000.00.

Shares of AKRO stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. 286,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,983. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $694.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

AKRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.