Akash Network (AKT) Price Reaches $2.78 on Top Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Akash Network has a total market cap of $202.87 million and $2.30 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akash Network has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00006100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00054109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00131385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00149068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,539.35 or 0.99947951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00893819 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 151,175,036 coins and its circulating supply is 72,993,774 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

